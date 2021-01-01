Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

17,590 KM

Details Description Features

$23,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - One owner - Ex-lease - Local - $167 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL - One owner - Ex-lease - Local - $167 B/W

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

  1. 6369683
  2. 6369683
  3. 6369683
  4. 6369683
  5. 6369683
  6. 6369683
  7. 6369683
  8. 6369683
  9. 6369683
  10. 6369683
  11. 6369683
  12. 6369683
  13. 6369683
  14. 6369683
  15. 6369683
  16. 6369683
  17. 6369683
  18. 6369683
  19. 6369683
  20. 6369683
  21. 6369683
  22. 6369683
  23. 6369683
  24. 6369683
  25. 6369683
Contact Seller

$23,987

+ taxes & licensing

17,590KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6369683
  • Stock #: U4476-20
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD9JUA25756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnamon Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U4476-20
  • Mileage 17,590 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Ex-lease, Local, Low Mileage, Back Up Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof!

Compare at $24946 - Savage Price is just $23987!

Whether you're getting out of the city for a weekend camping trip or just driving to the grocery store, this Ford Escape has you covered. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 17,590 kms. It's cinnamon metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Back Up Camera, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Back Up Sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD9JUA25756.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.20 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $30249 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start lock/unlock vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle locate parked vehicle review approximate odometer reading and fuel level Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices Note: SYNC Connect includes service f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Savage Ford

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 40,132 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL ...
 18,585 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL ...
 33,318 KM
$26,987 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Savage Ford

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

855-551-XXXX

(click to show)

855-551-5652

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory