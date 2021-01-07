One Owner, Trade-in, Ex-lease, Low Mileage, Back Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Roof!
With excellent fuel economy, plenty of engine power and lots of cargo area, this Ford Escape is designed to have your back no matter what the task. This 2018 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This low mileage SUV has just 21,722 kms. It's blue metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this 2018 Escape SEL offers a exceptional blend of features and value. It comes packed with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, aluminum wheels, a power liftgate, fog lights, and body coloured bumpers. It also includes luxurious features like power front seats, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, Salerno leather seats, rear parking sensors, Ford's MyKey system and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Back Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Panoramic Roof, Voice Activation, Back Up Sensors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9HD5JUB30102.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat 4-way manual passenger seat 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start lock/unlock vehicle schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle locate parked vehicle review approximate odometer reading and fuel level Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices Note: SYNC Connect includes service f...
