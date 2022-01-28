$45,500+ tax & licensing
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
855-551-5652
2018 Ford F-150
2018 Ford F-150
XLT - Navigation - $312 B/W
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
855-551-5652
$45,500
+ taxes & licensing
62,473KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8184000
- Stock #: U4743-21
- VIN: 1FTEW1E54JFE29784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U4743-21
- Mileage 62,473 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $47320 - Savage Price is just $45500!
The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Sturgeon Falls.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 62,473 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E54JFE29784.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $311.72 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $798 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $56733 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Savage Ford
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2