Mazda's 2018 CX-3 packs affordability and practicality in a fun to drive package. This 2018 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
If you're in the market for a subcompact crossover, you must get behind the wheel of this 2018 Mazda CX-3. The styling alone is enough to make the neighbors think you got a promotion. Inside and out, the 2018 CX-3 looks more like a luxury crossover than the affordable, practical and fun to drive entry that it is. This modern compact crossover is packed with the latest in safety features and standard equipment. Add in Mazda's philosophy that everything should be fun to drive, and the Mazda CX-3 is everything in a crossover you didn't know you wanted. This SUV has 59,460 kms. It's dark grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 146HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this 2018 Mazda CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more!
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
