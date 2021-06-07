Local, One Owner, Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone Climate Control!
Besides its utilitarian abilities, this Chevy Traverse is also pleasant to drive and will make the most of your money with its abundant features. This 2019 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this 2019 Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 45,298 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Traverse's trim level is RS. This RS Traverse adds navigation, leather seats, rear camera mirror, 360 degree camera, Bose premium sound system, and a 120V power outlet to the LT trim. This SUV is also equipped with blind zone monitoring with lane change alert, rear parking assistance with rear cross traffic alert, remote start, power programmable liftgate, heated front seats, Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, keyless remote entry, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, Teen Driver technology, tri zone automatic climate control, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth for interior style, safety, and comfort. For capability and exterior styling this Traverse also comes with traction mode select, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, LED daytime running lights, trailering equipment, fog lamps, and a universal home remote. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone Climate Control.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Rear Vision Camera
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger rear-window electric
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Door locks rear child security
Fog lamps front
Steering column tilt
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting
Seats front bucket
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power
Roof rails black
Liftgate rear power
Rear cross traffic alert
Glass deep-tinted
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Horn dual-note
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Tires P255/65R18 all-season blackwall
Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration)
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Door handles body-colour
Rear seat reminder
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control
Mirror caps body-colour
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Daytime Running Lamps LED
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Mouldings Black bodyside
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators
Mouldings rocker Black
Wheel spare 18 (45.7 cm) steel
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Cup holders 10 total
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Compass display digital
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Display 4.2 driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Tire Pressure Monitor includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows
Airbags dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See th...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. A...
