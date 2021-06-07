2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Rear Vision Camera

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Defogger rear-window electric

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Door locks rear child security

Fog lamps front

Steering column tilt

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting

Seats front bucket

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power

Roof rails black

Liftgate rear power

Rear cross traffic alert

Glass deep-tinted

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Horn dual-note

Rear Park Assist with audible warning

Tires P255/65R18 all-season blackwall

Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration)

Headlamps high intensity discharge

Door handles body-colour

Rear seat reminder

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert

Seat adjuster power driver lumbar control

Mirror caps body-colour

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Daytime Running Lamps LED

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Mouldings Black bodyside

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators

Mouldings rocker Black

Wheel spare 18 (45.7 cm) steel

Active aero shutters upper and lower

Cup holders 10 total

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Compass display digital

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Display 4.2 driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour

Tire Pressure Monitor includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows

Airbags dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are...

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See th...