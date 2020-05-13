Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - Low Mileage

2019 Ford Edge

SEL - Low Mileage

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  12KM
  Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5009772
  Stock #: U4320-20
  VIN: 2FMPK4J91KBB29696
Exterior Colour
Burgandy
Interior Colour
Unit #20,ebony Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Low Mileage!

Change the game with the unique styling of the 2019 Ford Edge. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 10,656 kms. It's burgandy in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Edge's trim level is SEL. With luxury too big for a compact SUV, this Edge will give you a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and power front seats, and the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For safety and convenience, you also get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J91KBB29696.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-XXXX

855-551-5652

