Low Mileage!
Change the game with the unique styling of the 2019 Ford Edge. This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
The devil is in the details, and you'll never miss a detail in the 2019 Ford Edge. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the 2019 Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. For a ride on the edge, take a ride in the 2019 Ford Edge.This low mileage SUV has just 10,656 kms. It's burgandy in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. With luxury too big for a compact SUV, this Edge will give you a leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, heated and power front seats, and the amazing Sync3 complete with wifi, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and FordPass Connect. For safety and convenience, you also get blind spot assistance, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, fog lights, remote start, and a rear view camera.
