2019 Ford Edge

Listing ID: 7363196

Stock #: U4606-21

VIN: 2FMPK4J90KBC66385

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Loaner

Interior Colour Unit #20,ebony Cloth

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 10,157 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination KEYPAD Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Comfort Air filtration Additional Features Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket ABS and Driveline Traction Control Carpet Floor Trim Lip Spoiler Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum mini spare Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft up/down recline tilt lumbar) 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft up/down tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints Smart Device Remote Engine Start SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system AppL... Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Windows and Remote Engine Start Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Analog Appearance

