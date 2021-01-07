Menu
2019 Ford Escape

20,903 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
Savage Ford

855-551-5652

SE 4WD - Local - One owner - $167 B/W

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

20,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6575757
  • Stock #: U4509-21
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD6KUC41714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Met,black
  • Interior Colour ,ebony Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,903 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Low Mileage, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Back Up Camera!

Compare at $24958 - Savage Price is just $23998!

With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment charged, hidden, and handy the 2019 Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2019 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable and dependable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile 2019 Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the 2019 Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable. With surprising luxury, performance, capability, and cargo space, tackle your life's adventures in a 2019 Ford Escape.This low mileage SUV has just 20,903 kms. It's magnetic met,black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Escape's trim level is SE 4WD. Equipped with 4 wheel drive and Sync3, this impressive mid size SUV has Wifi, a 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, dual zone automatic climate control, and FordPass Connect. In case that's not enough, then there is also steering wheel controlled audio, automatic headlamps, a rear view camera, heated seats, power adjustable side mirrors, and even some sweet aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels, Back Up Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD6KUC41714.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $698 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $30262 ). See dealer for details.

Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Passenger Seat
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: low-rolling-resistance and mini space-saver spare tire
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter Audio Volume Limiter Early Low Fuel Warning Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline) 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pocket
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

