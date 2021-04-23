Menu
2019 Ford F-150

17,451 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - One owner - Low Mileage

2019 Ford F-150

XLT - One owner - Low Mileage

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,451KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6996962
  Stock #: U4569-21
  VIN: 1FTFW1E50KKE43162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Grey
  • Interior Colour Ebony Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U4569-21
  • Mileage 17,451 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low Mileage!

This 2019 Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Historically the Ford F-150 has been the best at what it does, and once again it holds that title all to itself. While its main attraction is its versatility and usability, while also having the highest capacity for towing and hauling in its class, there are moments where this F-150 is downright luxurious and infinitely more comfortable than any other vehicle out there, giving you the ease of seemingly limitless power and the ride height to tackle almost every off road track out there.This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 17,451 kms. It's abyss grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this all capable Ford F-150 XLT for an assortment of features and options such as fully automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a 7 speaker stereo, SiriusXM, Fordpass Connect 4g Wi-Fi Modem Mobile Hotspot Internet Access, SYNC 3, Apple and Android connectivity, an exterior keypad, remote keyless entry, manual air conditioning, adjustable front seats, front and rear cup holders, power door locks with auto-lock, automatic emergency braking, and a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E50KKE43162.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
o o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Aluminum Panels
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

