$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat - Ex-lease - Navigation
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
17,863KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8647019
- Stock #: U4828-22
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP3KFB86813
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red
- Interior Colour ,black Leather
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 17,863 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Panoramic Roof
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Spray in Bedliner
Lane Departure Warning
Navigation
Low Mileage
360 degree camera
Cargo Box Lights
this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need
the features you want
and the style you crave! With high-strength
military-grade aluminum construction
this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class
with simple to read text
FordPass Connect 4G LTE
a smart device remote engine start
a powerful audio system with SiriusXM radio
body coloured exterior accents
a proximity key with push button start
dynamic hitch assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features pre-collision assist
automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels
SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Ex-lease
360 Degree Camera! The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. Itâs simply the most trusted pickup for getting the job done. This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. The perfect truck for work...
easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 17
863 kms. It\'s ruby red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-150\'s trim level is Lariat. This luxurious For...
dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Spray In Bedliner
Heated Front Seats. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP3KFB86813. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shoppin...
