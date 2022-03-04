BACK UP CAMERA

the features you want

and the style you crave! With high-strength

military-grade aluminum construction

with simple to read text

power doors with remote keyless entry

a rear view camera

this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need

this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class

easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong

a compliant ride

Running Boards! This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin

and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. The most capable truck for work or play

extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 60

629 kms. It\'s oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-250 Super Duty\'s trim level is XLT. Upgra...

chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step

a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry

SYNC with SiriusXM radio

cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cloth Seats