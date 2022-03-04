$72,487+ tax & licensing
$72,487
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-250
XLT - Cloth Seats - $489 B/W
Location
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
$72,487
+ taxes & licensing
60,629KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8615456
- Stock #: U4835-22
- VIN: 1FT7W2BTXKEC72271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,629 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cloth Seats
Remote Engine Start
BACK UP CAMERA
the features you want
and the style you crave! With high-strength
military-grade aluminum construction
with simple to read text
power doors with remote keyless entry
a rear view camera
this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need
this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class
easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong
a compliant ride
Running Boards! This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin
and incredible capability. This 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. The most capable truck for work or play
extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 60
629 kms. It\'s oxford white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 450HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our F-250 Super Duty\'s trim level is XLT. Upgra...
chrome exterior accents with a rear bumper step
a Class V trailer hitch and power heated side telescoping mirrors. It also includes a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry
SYNC with SiriusXM radio
cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cloth Seats
Running Boards.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2