2019 Ford Ranger

23,468 KM

Savage Ford

855-551-5652

2019 Ford Ranger

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT - One owner - Running Boards

2019 Ford Ranger

XLT - One owner - Running Boards

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

855-551-5652

23,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7065340
  Stock #: U4589-21
  VIN: 1FTER4FH8KLA01947

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Magnetic Met,black
  Interior Colour Unit #20,ebony Cloth
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 23,468 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Low Mileage, Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats!

With a clean and defined design, and amazingly comfortable and comprehensive interior and the capabilities of much larger trucks, there isn't much missing from the 2019 Ford Ranger. This 2019 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.

Completely reinvented and re-engineered to be the perfect truck, this 2019 Ford ranger is the modern, crisp, highly efficient and effective version of the work truck. It offers a great mix of car and truck like qualities without compromises made in either field.This low mileage Super Crew 4X4 pickup has just 23,468 kms. It's magnetic met,black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Upgrade to this Ford Ranger XLT and enjoy the addition of a a number of added premium features such as black rear step bumper, reverse opening rear doors, front fog lamps, fully automatic headlamps, a cargo lamp with a high mount stop light, a 6 speaker stereo,a FordPass Connect 4G Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, an integrated compass, front and rear cup holders, an auto dimming rear view mirror, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, a dynamic hitch assist rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Running Boards, Remote Engine Start, Heated Front Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH8KLA01947.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html



Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Rear child safety locks
Steel spare wheel
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Advancetrac w/Roll Stability Control Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Analog Appearance

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

