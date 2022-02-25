$39,988+ tax & licensing
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Envision
2020 Buick Envision
Premium - Low Mileage- winter tire pkg!
Location
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
$39,988
+ taxes & licensing
32,546KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8287890
- Stock #: U4764-22
- VIN: LRBFX3SX0LD045307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon/brown
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U4764-22
- Mileage 32,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $41588 - Savage Price is just $39988!
This Buick Envision is the epitome of luxury crossover with a host of driver assistance technology and comfort features. This 2020 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2020 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2020 Buick Envision. This low mileage SUV has just 32,546 kms. It's maroon/brown in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Envision's trim level is Premium. This Premium Envision is loaded with a lot of awesome goodies like lane keep assist with lane departure warning, following distance indicator, forward collision alert, front and rear parking assistance, vibrating safety alert seat, Bose premium sound system, automatic rain sensing wipers, dual exhaust outlet, electronic locking rear differential, LED headlamps, and a 110V outlet. This SUV also has leather seats, memory driver seat, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, customizable Driver Information Centre, remote start, hands free power liftgate, 4G WiFi, heated steering wheel, heated seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Vented/cooled Seats, Alloy Wheels, Dual Power Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $274.61 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $798 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $49979 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Vision Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
License plate front mounting package
driver shift control
Fog lamps front
Glass deep-tinted
StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control
Horn dual-note
Wiper rear intermittent
Door locks child security rear electrical
Front and rear park assist ultrasonic
Wheel spare
Wipers front intermittent Rainsense
Tires P235/50R19 all-season blackwall
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Axle 3.17 final drive ratio
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Suspension rear 4-link
Brake parking electronic
Seat belts 3-point driver and front passenger height-adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 front and rear
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features and it prevents certain safety systems from bein...
Recovery hooks front
Exhaust dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Headlamps Bi-LED technology
Taillamps LED with low-profile design
Glass laminated front doors
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Differential automatic locking rear twin clutch AWD system
Suspension front HiPer Strut
GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Brake lining high-performance
Jack mechanical
Daytime Running Lamps LED signature lighting
Engine control stop/start system
Engine control stop/start system override
Airbag Passenger Sensing System
Airbags single-stage driver and dual-stage front passenger frontal driver and front passenger knee front and rear seat-mounted side impact and roof-rail for outboard seating positions
