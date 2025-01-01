Menu
http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Edge-2020-id12628011.html

2020 Ford Edge

61,011 KM

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

12817624

2020 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,011KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94LBB65206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,011 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Options

POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats

Exterior

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Additional Features

Heated Wheel
Adaptive cruise with lane centering
2020 Ford Edge ST-LINE AWD- magnetic grey 61
011KM 2.0L Ecoboost Leather trimmed seats
navigation and much more! **Winter tire package included**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2020 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2020 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD 61,011 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Edge