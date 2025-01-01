$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
2020 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,011KM
VIN 2FMPK4J94LBB65206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 61,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
remote start
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Options
POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats
Exterior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
Heated Wheel
Adaptive cruise with lane centering
2020 Ford Edge ST-LINE AWD- magnetic grey 61
011KM 2.0L Ecoboost Leather trimmed seats
navigation and much more! **Winter tire package included**
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Savage Ford
2020 Ford Edge ST LINE AWD 61,011 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sorento SX AWD w/Burgundy Leather 63,719 KM $39,500 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD 47,190 KM $51,996 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2020 Ford Edge