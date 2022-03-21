Sync

Lane Keep Assist

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

4G LTE

Power Heated Front Seats

the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power

performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways

FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot

a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls

dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience

you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist

a proximity key for push button start

and a bold

distinct style outside

an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3

Proximity Key With luxury inside

the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. With impressive attention to detail

the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 17

539 kms. It\'s burgundy velvet met tint cc in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for a...