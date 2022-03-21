Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

17,539 KM

Details Description Features

$40,487

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,487

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL - $282 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL - $282 B/W

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 8967856
  2. 8967856
  3. 8967856
  4. 8967856
  5. 8967856
  6. 8967856
  7. 8967856
  8. 8967856
  9. 8967856
  10. 8967856
  11. 8967856
  12. 8967856
  13. 8967856
  14. 8967856
  15. 8967856
  16. 8967856
  17. 8967856
  18. 8967856
  19. 8967856
  20. 8967856
Contact Seller

$40,487

+ taxes & licensing

17,539KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8967856
  • Stock #: U4908-22
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J94LBB38880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINT CC
  • Interior Colour Cloth
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4908-22
  • Mileage 17,539 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.savageford.ca/occasion/Ford-Edge-2020-id9028670.html

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Assist
Automatic Headlights
Front fog lights
Power Liftgate
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Lane Keep Assist
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
4G LTE
Power Heated Front Seats
the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power
performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways
FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot
a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience
you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist
a proximity key for push button start
and a bold
distinct style outside
an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3
Proximity Key With luxury inside
the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. With impressive attention to detail
the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 17
539 kms. It\'s burgundy velvet met tint cc in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for a...
a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94LBB38880. To apply right now for financing use t...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Savage Ford

2020 Ford Edge SEL ...
 17,539 KM
$40,487 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 94,665 KM
$27,487 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL ...
 53,085 KM
$29,487 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Savage Ford

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory