$40,487
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL - $282 B/W
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
17,539KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8967856
- Stock #: U4908-22
- VIN: 2FMPK4J94LBB38880
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BURGUNDY VELVET MET TINT CC
- Interior Colour Cloth
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Blind Spot Assist
Automatic Headlights
Front fog lights
Power Liftgate
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Sync
Lane Keep Assist
4G LTE
Power Heated Front Seats
the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power
performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways
FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot
a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls
dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience
you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist
a proximity key for push button start
and a bold
distinct style outside
an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3
Proximity Key With luxury inside
the Ford Edge will stand out in the crowd as much as you do. This 2020 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. With impressive attention to detail
the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 17
539 kms. It\'s burgundy velvet met tint cc in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for a...
a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94LBB38880. To apply right now for financing use t...
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2