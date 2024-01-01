Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2020-id11630530.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2020-id11630530.html</a>

2020 Ford F-150

92,090 KM

Details Description Features

$34,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford F-150

XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

Watch This Vehicle
12040570

2020 Ford F-150

XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 12040570
  2. 12040570
  3. 12040570
  4. 12040570
  5. 12040570
  6. 12040570
  7. 12040570
  8. 12040570
  9. 12040570
  10. 12040570
  11. 12040570
  12. 12040570
  13. 12040570
  14. 12040570
  15. 12040570
  16. 12040570
  17. 12040570
  18. 12040570
  19. 12040570
  20. 12040570
  21. 12040570
  22. 12040570
  23. 12040570
  24. 12040570
  25. 12040570
  26. 12040570
Contact Seller

$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
92,090KM
VIN 1FTFW1E59LFB58521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3931-U5439-24
  • Mileage 92,090 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Trailer brake controller

Convenience

TRAILER TOW PKG

Exterior

AT Tires

Additional Features

Bedliner
BACK UP CAMERA
40/20/40 Split Bench
Power Windows and Locks
2020 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 6.5ft box- Oxford white 92
090KM 5.0L V8 Grey Cloth interior
17" silver painted wheels
running board and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1,8 TSI 4 portes BA for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1,8 TSI 4 portes BA 123,466 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT TI SuperCrew for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT TI SuperCrew 89,365 KM $30,795 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Buick Envision Essence 4 portes TI for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2019 Buick Envision Essence 4 portes TI 120,170 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,991

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150