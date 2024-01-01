$34,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford F-150
XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
2020 Ford F-150
XLT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$34,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,090KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1E59LFB58521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3931-U5439-24
- Mileage 92,090 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Trailer brake controller
Convenience
TRAILER TOW PKG
Exterior
AT Tires
Additional Features
Bedliner
BACK UP CAMERA
40/20/40 Split Bench
Power Windows and Locks
2020 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 6.5ft box- Oxford white 92
090KM 5.0L V8 Grey Cloth interior
17" silver painted wheels
running board and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Savage Ford
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1,8 TSI 4 portes BA 123,466 KM $14,499 + tax & lic
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT TI SuperCrew 89,365 KM $30,795 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision Essence 4 portes TI 120,170 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,991
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2020 Ford F-150