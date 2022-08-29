$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
Lariat - Navigation
Location
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
42,109KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9055285
- Stock #: U4929-22
- VIN: 1FT8W2BT6LED56304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Panoramic Roof
Dual Zone Climate Control
TOWING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
SIDE RUNNING BOARDS
Lane Departure Warning
Automatic Emergency Braking
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
Vented/Cooled Seats
Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
the features you want
and the style you crave! With high-strength
military-grade aluminum construction
with simple to read text
this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need
this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class
easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong
chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step
FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start
Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors
a leather steering wheel
and getting the job done
a premium Bang & Olufsen 10 speaker audio system with SiriusXM radio
a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen
10-way power front seats
a power locking tailgate with remote keyless entry and driver keypad
Lane Departure Warning! For hauling
look no further than this rugged F-250. This 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. The most capable truck for work or play
extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 42
109 kms. It\'s agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of...
power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats
Back Up Sensors. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W2BT6LED56304. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-t...
