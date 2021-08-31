Powerful, refined and ultimately economical, this Ford Ranger ready to get the job done right. This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 37,612 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has a 10 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Ranger's trim level is XLT. Stepping up to this Ranger XLT is a great choice as it comes very well equipped with features like stylish aluminum wheels, body coloured exterior trim, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include a rear step bumper, fully automatic headlamps, 2 front tow hooks, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Trailer Hitch, Running Boards, Soft Tonneau Cover. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH6LLA21843.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sturgeon Falls. o o
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints