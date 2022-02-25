$42,988+ tax & licensing
$42,988
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD - Low Mileage- winter tires!
Location
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
12,347KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U4770-22
- VIN: 2HKRW2H93LH217554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 12,347 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44708 - Savage Price is just $42988!
Whether a concrete jungle or a lonely forest road, the 2020 Honda CR-V is ready to conquer with style. This 2020 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2020 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2020 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2020 Honda CR-V.This low mileage SUV has just 12,347 kms. It's white in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CR-V's trim level is Touring AWD. This SUV is made for the long haul with an infotainment system that includes a 7 inch touchscreen with HondaLink, navigation, HomeLink home remote system, HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, ambient lighting, and a premium 9 speaker sound system. To stay comfortable for the long road ahead, enjoy heated leather seats in front and back, a heated steering wheels, memory settings for the drivers seat, an auto dimming rear view mirror, rain sensing wipers, a hands free power tailgate with programmable height, woodgrain interior, a panoramic moonroof, automatic high and low beam headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, heated seats, LED lighting, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. Keeping you safe on a long drive is automatic collision mitigation braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, road departure mitigation, and lane keep assist, and a blind spot display and information system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $294.81 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $798 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $53655 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
53 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
849# Maximum Payload
5.64 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
GVWR: 2150 kgs
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
