2020 Honda CR-V

$42,988 + taxes & licensing 1 2 , 3 4 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8287878

8287878 Stock #: U4770-22

U4770-22 VIN: 2HKRW2H93LH217554

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U4770-22

Mileage 12,347 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW and Cross Traffic Monitor Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 53 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 849# Maximum Payload 5.64 Axle Ratio Additional Features Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake GVWR: 2150 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.