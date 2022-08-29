Heated Side Mirrors

a generous cargo space

excellent power and handling

and a modern

distinctive

ageless design. Comfortable

composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading

Heated Front Seats! This 2020 Kia Sportage is an all round winner delivering on every aspect of being the best Crossover SUV. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crosso...

this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 38

745 kms. It\'s black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. ...

a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior

complete with heated seats

drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels