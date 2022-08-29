$CALL+ tax & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2020 Kia Sportage
LX AWD
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
38,745KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048358
- Stock #: U4921-22
- VIN: KNDPMCAC8L7793086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Cloth
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Side Mirrors
a generous cargo space
excellent power and handling
and a modern
distinctive
ageless design. Comfortable
composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading
Heated Front Seats! This 2020 Kia Sportage is an all round winner delivering on every aspect of being the best Crossover SUV. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crosso...
this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 38
745 kms. It\'s black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. ...
a sleek 8 inch touchscreen display and Bluetooth streaming audio to keep you connected in its modern interior
complete with heated seats
drive mode select and remote keyless entry. The exterior features stylish aluminum wheels
a rear view camera and chrome accents to cement that luxury feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2