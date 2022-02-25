$57,500+ tax & licensing
$57,500
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Volvo XC60
T6 AWD R-Design Winter tire pkg included!
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
37,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: U4772-22
- VIN: LYVA22RM4LB572499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 37,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $59800 - Savage Price is just $57500!
Safety and luxury is assured for driver and occupants in this capable Volvo XC60. This 2020 Volvo XC60 is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls.
Bold and exceptional exterior styling with an exquisitely crafted interior space make this Volvo XC60 a strongly compelling option in the highly competitive luxury crossover SUV segment. With an impressive amount of safety and driver-assistive technology, unrivaled performance and an abundance of occupant space and cargo volume, this Volvo XC60 is more than ready for your next family adventure.This SUV has 37,212 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our XC60's trim level is T6 AWD R-Design. This stylish XC60 R Design masterfully blends performance and luxury, with bespoke stealthy exterior styling and bodywork, sport-tuned performance and dynamics, beautiful LED headlights with automatic high beams, cornering ability and inbuilt daytime running lights, a high performance audio system, exclusive heated and power-adjustable R-Design sport seats with 4-way lumbar support and memory function, a bespoke leather/aluminum steering wheel, and unique aluminum interior trim inserts. Additional features include Apple and Android mobile connectivity, Sirius XM, integrated navigation, an expansive dual-panel sunroof with tilt and slide adjustability, dual-zone front and rear automatic air conditioning, a refrigerated glovebox, front and rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, forward collision alert and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats, Dual Power Seats, Memory Seats, Panoramic Roof, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $392.52 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - $798 documentation fee / Total Obligation of $71438 ). See dealer for details.
Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979!
All pre-owned vehicles are inspected by Ford Certified Technicians.
Vehicle Features
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
CITY SAFETY
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Front and Rear Park Assist Rear Parking Sensors
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Laminated Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Black Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
3.33 Axle Ratio
Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
GVWR: 2490 kgs
72 Front St, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2