$57,498+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
Used
22,478KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED1MFB74060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5340-24
- Mileage 22,478 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
360 Cameras
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
EXTENDED RUNNING BOARDS
Power driver memory seat
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box- Star White- LOW KM's!!! Only 22
478 KM's 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 Slate grey Leather interior
FX-4 Off-Road Pro Power On Board 7.2KW
Power Tailgate & Tailgate Step
B&O Unleashed 18SPKR Sound System
Drop In Liner
18" chrome Wheels and More!!
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
2021 Ford F-150