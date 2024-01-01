Menu
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2021-id11512378.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2021-id11512378.html</a>

2021 Ford F-150

22,478 KM

$57,498

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

2021 Ford F-150

LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

Used
22,478KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED1MFB74060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5340-24
  • Mileage 22,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Additional Features

360 Cameras
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
HEATED & COOLED SEATS
EXTENDED RUNNING BOARDS
Power driver memory seat
2021 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box- Star White- LOW KM's!!! Only 22
478 KM's 3.5L POWERBOOST FULL-HYBRID V6 Slate grey Leather interior
FX-4 Off-Road Pro Power On Board 7.2KW
Power Tailgate & Tailgate Step
B&O Unleashed 18SPKR Sound System
Drop In Liner
18" chrome Wheels and More!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Ford F-150