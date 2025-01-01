$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,717KM
VIN 3FMCR9D9XNRD55809
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic (M7)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,717 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Mechanical
Skid Plates
Push Button Start
Additional Features
LOCKING DIFFERENTIALS
Heated Wheel
2022 FORD BRONCOSPORT BADLAND AWD- CARBONIZED GREY 44
717KM 2.0L ecoboost Ebony roast leather interior
electric driver/passenger front seats
remote start. G.O.A.T modes
vinyl floors and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Savage Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 50,623 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 122,282 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW LIMITED 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 48,678 KM $92,807 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2022 Ford Bronco Sport