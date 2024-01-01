Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Edge-2022-id10855931.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Edge-2022-id10855931.html</a>

2022 Ford Edge

67,920 KM

Details Description Features

$33,486

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 11390113
  2. 11390113
  3. 11390113
  4. 11390113
  5. 11390113
  6. 11390113
  7. 11390113
  8. 11390113
  9. 11390113
  10. 11390113
  11. 11390113
  12. 11390113
  13. 11390113
  14. 11390113
  15. 11390113
  16. 11390113
  17. 11390113
  18. 11390113
  19. 11390113
  20. 11390113
  21. 11390113
  22. 11390113
  23. 11390113
  24. 11390113
Contact Seller

$33,486

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,920KM
VIN 2FMPK4K91NBA65890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 67,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF

Seating

Heated and cooled seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

2.0L ECOBOOST
back up camera with sensors
Ford Co-pilot Assist 2.0
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD- Burgundy Velvet Metallic- FULLY LOADED!! 67
920KM Titanium Elite Package
20" brush aluminum wheels
Tow tone leather interior
Power Driver Memory Seats
Front facing Camera with sensors
power lift gate and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 60,101 KM $26,487 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 147,899 KM $17,494 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD 55,426 KM $45,399 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,486

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2022 Ford Edge