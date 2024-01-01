$33,486+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
2022 Ford Edge
Titanium
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$33,486
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,920KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4K91NBA65890
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 67,920 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Seating
Heated and cooled seats
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
2.0L ECOBOOST
back up camera with sensors
Ford Co-pilot Assist 2.0
2022 Ford Edge Titanium AWD- Burgundy Velvet Metallic- FULLY LOADED!! 67
920KM Titanium Elite Package
20" brush aluminum wheels
Tow tone leather interior
Power Driver Memory Seats
Front facing Camera with sensors
power lift gate and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Savage Ford
2017 Ford Explorer XLT 60,101 KM $26,487 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 147,899 KM $17,494 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer Timberline 4WD 55,426 KM $45,399 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,486
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2022 Ford Edge