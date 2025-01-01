$61,785+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LARIAT cabine SuperCrew 4RM caisse de 6,5 pi
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$61,785
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,846KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFA37385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,846 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Additional Features
Heated Wheel
Heated and Cooled Leather Seats
360 Cameras
B&O Sounds System
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat Sport Crew cab- Iconic Silver- LOW KM's!! only 32
846KM Fully Loaded! 3.5L Ecoboost 502A sport
trailer tow mirrors with power fold
FX-4 off road
20" tires and more!
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
