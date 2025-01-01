$52,395+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$52,395
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,054KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55NFA55678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5480-25
- Mileage 35,054 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
remote start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS
Mechanical
Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start
Power Options
Power Seats
Additional Features
18" Chrome Wheels
back up camera with sensors
2022 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box- Rapid Red Two tone grey 35
054KM- LOW km's! 5.0L V8! 302A Equipment group
XTR Chrome pkg
dual zone climate. bed liner
front Split bench 40/20/40
LED headlights / fog lights
Ford Co-pilot 2.0
Bix lighting
tailgate step and more!
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
