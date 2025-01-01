Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11951314.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2022-id11951314.html</a>

2022 Ford F-150

35,054 KM

Details Description Features

$52,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle
12266452

2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

Contact Seller

$52,395

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,054KM
VIN 1FTFW1E55NFA55678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U5480-25
  • Mileage 35,054 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Running Boards
TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Mechanical

Trailer brake controller
Push Button Start

Power Options

Power Seats

Additional Features

18" Chrome Wheels
back up camera with sensors
2022 F-150 XLT Crew Cab 6.5 Ft Box- Rapid Red Two tone grey 35
054KM- LOW km's! 5.0L V8! 302A Equipment group
XTR Chrome pkg
dual zone climate. bed liner
front Split bench 40/20/40
LED headlights / fog lights
Ford Co-pilot 2.0
Bix lighting
tailgate step and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX 35,054 KM $52,395 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock cabine d'équipe 4x4 caisse de 5 pi 7 po 33,955 KM $43,312 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2018 Ford Edge SEL 88,091 KM $22,809 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,395

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2022 Ford F-150