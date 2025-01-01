$54,885+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$54,885
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,391KM
VIN 1FTFW1E87NFC27557
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,391 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Interior
remote start
Safety
BACK UP CAMERA
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Bedliner
BACK UP SENSORS
20" Wheels
FX-4 Offroad
12" sync 4 screen
2022 F-150 XLT Sport FX4 Crew Cab 6.5' box- Carbonized Grey 37
391km 3.5L ecoboost 302A Equipment group Black cloth interior
trailer brake controller and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
