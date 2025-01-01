Menu
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2022-id12200192.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2022-id12200192.html</a>

2022 Ford F-150

54,041 KM

Details

$51,295




2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box



2022 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$51,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,041KM
VIN 1FTFW1E81NFC32737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Running Boards
Tailgate Step

Interior

remote start

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Bedliner
18" Wheels
FX4 OFFROAD
DUAL 10-WAY POWER SEATS
LED Headlight
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5 box- Atlast Blue 54
041KM 3.5L ecoboost Black cloth interior
trailer tow pkg with brake controller and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.







Savage Ford



72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$51,295

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2022 Ford F-150