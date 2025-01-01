$51,295+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$51,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,041KM
VIN 1FTFW1E81NFC32737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,041 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Tailgate Step
Interior
remote start
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Bedliner
18" Wheels
FX4 OFFROAD
DUAL 10-WAY POWER SEATS
LED Headlight
2022 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5 box- Atlast Blue 54
041KM 3.5L ecoboost Black cloth interior
trailer tow pkg with brake controller and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
