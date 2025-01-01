$61,295+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$61,295
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,654KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88NKD82299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic (UM)
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 54,654 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated and cooled seats
Additional Features
Bedliner
FX4 OFF ROAD
18" Wheels
Heated Wheel
Twin panel sunroof
Dynamic bending LED headlights
Ford co-pilot assist + 2.0
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box- Agate Black 54
654Km 3.5L ecoboost 502A equipment group Leather interior
Power memory driver seats
trailer tow pkg with brake controller
rear heated seats and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
