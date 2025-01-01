Menu
http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2022-id12213559.html

2022 Ford F-150

54,654 KM

$61,295

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

2022 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$61,295

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,654KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88NKD82299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic (UM)
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated and cooled seats

Additional Features

Bedliner
FX4 OFF ROAD
18" Wheels
Heated Wheel
Twin panel sunroof
Dynamic bending LED headlights
Ford co-pilot assist + 2.0
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box- Agate Black 54
654Km 3.5L ecoboost 502A equipment group Leather interior
Power memory driver seats
trailer tow pkg with brake controller
rear heated seats and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

$61,295

+ taxes & licensing

2022 Ford F-150