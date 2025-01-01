Menu
http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Maverick-2022-id12045999.html

2022 Ford Maverick

49,695 KM

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SUPERCREW

12379794

2022 Ford Maverick

XLT AWD SUPERCREW

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,695KM
VIN 3FTTW8F90NRA59542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,695 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

TOW PKG

Additional Features

Bedliner
BACK UP CAMERA
Heated Wheel
2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD- Velocity blue 2.0L ecoboost Navy pier cloth seats
cruise control and more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-XXXX

705-753-2110

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2022 Ford Maverick