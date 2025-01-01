$31,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD SUPERCREW
2022 Ford Maverick
XLT AWD SUPERCREW
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,695KM
VIN 3FTTW8F90NRA59542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
TOW PKG
Additional Features
Bedliner
BACK UP CAMERA
Heated Wheel
2022 Ford Maverick XLT AWD- Velocity blue 2.0L ecoboost Navy pier cloth seats
cruise control and more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Savage Ford
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 50,623 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 122,282 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty SRW LIMITED 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 48,678 KM $92,807 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
$31,988
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2022 Ford Maverick