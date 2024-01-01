$26,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport Touring
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
Used
84,815KM
VIN 19XFL1G83NE401026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Comfort
DUAL ZONE CLIMATE
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Manual seat adjustments
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring- Black 84
815Km 6-Speed Manual transmission Leather trimmed seats
heated seats & wheel
eco mode and more! **18" gloss black wheels with summer tires
Winter tires on steel rims shown in pictures*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
