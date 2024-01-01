Menu
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2022-id11653894.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Honda-Civic_Hatchback-2022-id11653894.html</a>

2022 Honda Civic

84,815 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

12040567

2022 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport Touring

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,815KM
VIN 19XFL1G83NE401026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Comfort

DUAL ZONE CLIMATE

Additional Features

BACK UP CAMERA
Manual seat adjustments
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport Touring- Black 84
815Km 6-Speed Manual transmission Leather trimmed seats
heated seats & wheel
eco mode and more! **18" gloss black wheels with summer tires
Winter tires on steel rims shown in pictures*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2022 Honda Civic