<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Super_Duty_F250_SRW-2023-id11751114.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Super_Duty_F250_SRW-2023-id11751114.html</a>

2023 Ford F-250

55,363 KM

Details

$77,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT cabine 6 places 4RM caisse de 6,75 pi

12111908

2023 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT cabine 6 places 4RM caisse de 6,75 pi

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,363KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT1PEE05785

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3931-U5457-25
  • Mileage 55,363 KM

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Tailgate Step

Additional Features

Sport Appearance Pkg
360 Cameras
B&O audio system
FX-4 Offroad
2023 Ford Superduty F-250 XLT crew cab- Agate Black 55
363KM 6.7L Powerstroke Diesel V8 Grey cloth interior
power scope trailer tow mirrors
push button start and keyless entry and much more!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$77,995

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2023 Ford F-250