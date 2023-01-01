$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Honda CR-V
Sport - Low Mileage
Location
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
4,769KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10021494
- Stock #: U5104-23
- VIN: 2HKRS4H55PH108121
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour ,ebony Black Cloth Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,769 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Dual-zone Climate Control
Safety
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
Low Mileage
Heated Steering Wheel! This all-new Honda CR-V is a vast improvement over its already successful predecessor. This 2023 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. A legend returns! For 2023
Honda completely revised the ubiquitous CR-V
with a host of performance
design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating
wide-open sightlines
and sporty details throughout
the all-new interior of the 2023 CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 4
769 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: direct injection engine. Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express...
a power liftgate for rear cargo access
and a heated leather steering wheel
along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system
this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats
60-40 folding split-bench rear seats
proximity keyless entry with push button start
and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay
Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection
front and rear collision mitigation
lane keeping assist with lane departure warning
driver monitoring alert
and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders
LED headlights with automatic high beams
USB-A/USB-C charging ports
and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.savageford.ca/shopping-tools/to-apply-for-credit.html Proudly serving Sturgeon Falls and surrounding area since 1979! All pre-owned vehicle...
