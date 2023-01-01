Low Mileage

Heated Steering Wheel! This all-new Honda CR-V is a vast improvement over its already successful predecessor. This 2023 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Sturgeon Falls. A legend returns! For 2023

Honda completely revised the ubiquitous CR-V

with a host of performance

design and technological upgrades to give it an even bigger edge against rivals in the ever-heated crossover SUV segment. With roomy seating

wide-open sightlines

and sporty details throughout

the all-new interior of the 2023 CR-V makes it easy to settle in and enjoy the ride. Upgraded infotainment systems with even more active and passive safety systems ensure a serene and uncompromised ride in this SUV.This low mileage SUV has just 4

769 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 1.5L 16-Valve DOHC VTEC Turbocharged 4-Cyl -inc: direct injection engine. Our CR-V's trim level is Sport. This CR-V Sport steps things up with an express...

a power liftgate for rear cargo access

and a heated leather steering wheel

along with upgraded 18-inch aluminum wheels. With an all-wheel-drive system

this incredibly versatile and practical SUV features heated front seats

60-40 folding split-bench rear seats

proximity keyless entry with push button start

and a refreshed 7-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay

Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free. Safety features include blind spot detection

front and rear collision mitigation

lane keeping assist with lane departure warning

driver monitoring alert

and a rear camera. Additional features include front and rear cupholders

LED headlights with automatic high beams

USB-A/USB-C charging ports

and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Front Seats