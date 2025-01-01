$40,895+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4X4
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Outer Banks 4X4
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$40,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,234KM
VIN 3FMCR9C61RRE58971
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,234 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Convenience
TOW PKG
Additional Features
weather mats
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4- Oxford white Only 15
234 KM's! 1.5L ecoboost Ebony roast leather
heated seats and wheel
Ford co-pilot assist + 2.0
B&O sounds system and much more!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
2024 Ford Bronco Sport