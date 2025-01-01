Menu
http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Bronco_Sport-2024-id12207289.html

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

15,234 KM

Details

$40,895

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4X4

12507649

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Outer Banks 4X4

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,234KM
VIN 3FMCR9C61RRE58971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White (YZ)
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
Navigation

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Convenience

TOW PKG

Additional Features

weather mats
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks 4x4- Oxford white Only 15
234 KM's! 1.5L ecoboost Ebony roast leather
heated seats and wheel
Ford co-pilot assist + 2.0
B&O sounds system and much more!

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$40,895

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2024 Ford Bronco Sport