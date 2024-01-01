Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2024-id11346993.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-F150-2024-id11346993.html</a>

2024 Ford F-150

2,698 KM

Details Description

$83,614

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor

Watch This Vehicle
12040564

2024 Ford F-150

Tremor

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

  1. 12040564
  2. 12040564
  3. 12040564
  4. 12040564
  5. 12040564
  6. 12040564
Contact Seller

$83,614

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
2,698KM
VIN 1FTFW4L81RFB54437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black, Unique Tremor Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3931-W4L-7686-demo
  • Mileage 2,698 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Savage Ford

Used 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2024 Ford F-150 Tremor 2,698 KM $83,614 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2024 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW Lariat 30 KM $119,393 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1,8 TSI 4 portes BA for sale in Sturgeon Falls, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Highline 1,8 TSI 4 portes BA 123,466 KM $14,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Savage Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

Call Dealer

705-753-XXXX

(click to show)

705-753-2110

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$83,614

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

Contact Seller
2024 Ford F-150