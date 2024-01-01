Menu
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Super_Duty_F350_SRW-2024-id11325411.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Super_Duty_F350_SRW-2024-id11325411.html</a>

2024 Ford F-350

25 KM

Details Description

$128,464

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

12040573

2024 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW PLATINUM

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$128,464

+ taxes & licensing

Used
25KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6REF11523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 25 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Savage Ford

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$128,464

+ taxes & licensing

Savage Ford

705-753-2110

2024 Ford F-350