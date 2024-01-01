$128,464+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty SRW PLATINUM
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$128,464
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM6REF11523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
2024 Ford F-350