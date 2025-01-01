$48,625+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
ALTITUDE 4X4
Location
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
705-753-2110
$48,625
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,250KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG8RC144910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
UConnect
Digital Gauge Cluster
20" Gloss Black Wheels
remote start and much more!
heated seats and wheel
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4- Diamond Crystal Black ONLY 22
250 KM's! 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 Leather trimmed seats with suede inserts
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Savage Ford
2021 Buick Encore GX AWD 4dr Preferred 61,154 KM $22,387 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Kicks SV 39,065 KM $24,685 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Edge Titanium AWD 34,564 KM $42,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Savage Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Savage Ford
72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2
Call Dealer
705-753-XXXX(click to show)
$48,625
+ taxes & licensing
Savage Ford
705-753-2110
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee