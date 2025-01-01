Menu
<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id12213558.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Jeep-Grand_Cherokee-2024-id12213558.html</a>

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

22,250 KM

$48,625

+ tax & licensing
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

12507661

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

ALTITUDE 4X4

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

$48,625

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,250KM
VIN 1C4RJHAG8RC144910

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,250 KM

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

remote start

Push Button Start

UConnect
Digital Gauge Cluster
20" Gloss Black Wheels
remote start and much more!
heated seats and wheel
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee Altitude 4x4- Diamond Crystal Black ONLY 22
250 KM's! 3.6L PENTASTAR V6 Leather trimmed seats with suede inserts

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee