<a href=http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Explorer-2025-id11172932.html>http://www.savageford.ca/used/Ford-Explorer-2025-id11172932.html</a>

2025 Ford Explorer

5,619 KM

Details Description

$60,729

+ tax & licensing
ST-Line

Location

Savage Ford

72 Front Street, Sturgeon Falls, ON P2B 2H2

705-753-2110

Used
5,619KM
VIN 1FMUK8KHXSGA36183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOR BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,619 KM

