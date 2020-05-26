1972 Ford F-100

+ taxes & licensing
705-561-4980
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9
705-561-4980
+ taxes & licensing
1972 Ford F100 XLT Ranger
This is a one of a kind truck! Original Sea pine green paint!
429 Cobra Jet big block V8, Holley Sniper EFI
4 Speed toploader transmission, new rear end; 3.73 gears
Brand new interior - all new seats, door panels, carpet, headliner, dash pad
Ididit steering column, New Redhead steering box
Brand new fuel cell! No more in-cab gas tank!
Brand new custom grille, halo headlights, brand new bumpers front and rear
Comes with brand new intellitronix digital gauge cluster not yet installed!
$34,900 + HST
Snaps necks everywhere it goes!
Trades welcome! Looking for any modern muscle, classic, sports cars or enthusiast cars!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9