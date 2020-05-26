Menu
1972 Ford F-100

1972 Ford F-100

  • 57,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5037588
  • VIN: F10YLM47067
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Brown
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder

1972 Ford F100 XLT Ranger

This is a one of a kind truck! Original Sea pine green paint!
429 Cobra Jet big block V8, Holley Sniper EFI
4 Speed toploader transmission, new rear end; 3.73 gears
Brand new interior - all new seats, door panels, carpet, headliner, dash pad
Ididit steering column, New Redhead steering box
Brand new fuel cell! No more in-cab gas tank!
Brand new custom grille, halo headlights, brand new bumpers front and rear
Comes with brand new intellitronix digital gauge cluster not yet installed!

$34,900 + HST

Snaps necks everywhere it goes!

Trades welcome! Looking for any modern muscle, classic, sports cars or enthusiast cars!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

