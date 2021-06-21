Menu
1974 Plymouth Road Runner

0 KM

Details Description

$28,500

+ tax & licensing
$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

340

340

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$28,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 7474029
  • VIN: 6017303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

1974 Plymouth RoadRunner

340 cubic inch V8, automatic transmission, power brakes, power steering ! Great driver!

Originally a 360 V8 but was replaced with a 340. Aside from that, the car is very original and rust free! Floors are original and the body is in awesome shape !

Authentic Cragar wheels with radial steel belted tires for a retro look!

Grey paint with red stripes and outfitted with all the licensed Warner Bros. RoadRunner cartoons! Horn even sounds like the RoadRunner's signature "MEEP MEEP"

$28,500 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

