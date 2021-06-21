1974 Plymouth Road Runner

+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
1974 Plymouth RoadRunner
340 cubic inch V8, automatic transmission, power brakes, power steering ! Great driver!
Originally a 360 V8 but was replaced with a 340. Aside from that, the car is very original and rust free! Floors are original and the body is in awesome shape !
Authentic Cragar wheels with radial steel belted tires for a retro look!
Grey paint with red stripes and outfitted with all the licensed Warner Bros. RoadRunner cartoons! Horn even sounds like the RoadRunner's signature "MEEP MEEP"
$28,500 + HST Certified
Warranty available!
