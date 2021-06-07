+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt with ONLY 61,000 km !!!
Special edition car made to commemorate the Classic 1968 movie Bullitt starring Steve McQueen
With a total of only 5582 produced, this Bullitt is 1 of 1819 painted black. Looks super sharp and sleek.
Bullitt Mustangs all came with lowered firmer suspension, a spoiler delete, torque thrust style wheels and a brushed aluminium fuel filler door.
The Bullitt mustangs were also tweaked to have better airflow with an aluminum intake, upgraded throttle body and high flow mufflers - all from the factory!
$20,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6