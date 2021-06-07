Menu
2001 Ford Mustang

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2001 Ford Mustang

2001 Ford Mustang

BULLITT

2001 Ford Mustang

BULLITT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7255508
  • VIN: 1FAFP42X81F212432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2001 Ford Mustang Bullitt with ONLY 61,000 km !!!

Special edition car made to commemorate the Classic 1968 movie Bullitt starring Steve McQueen

With a total of only 5582 produced, this Bullitt is 1 of 1819 painted black. Looks super sharp and sleek.

Bullitt Mustangs all came with lowered firmer suspension, a spoiler delete, torque thrust style wheels and a brushed aluminium fuel filler door.

The Bullitt mustangs were also tweaked to have better airflow with an aluminum intake, upgraded throttle body and high flow mufflers - all from the factory!

$20,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Fog Lamps
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer

