2004 Honda CR-V

Listing ID: 8627540

8627540 Stock #: 23499W

23499W VIN: JHLRD78884C801216

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 258,962 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Safety Daytime Running Lights Side Airbag Child Safety Locks Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Chrome Grille Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Double wishbone rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience Intermittent front wipers Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Center Console: Partial with storage Comfort Interior air filtration Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Trim Plastic/rubber shift knob trim Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Speed-proportional power steering Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Liftgate window: Flip-up Wheel Width: 6 Wheel Diameter: 15 In-Dash 6-disc CD player Vehicle Emissions: LEV Rear window remote window operation Seatback storage: 2 Cassette player with auto-reverse Rear door type: Conventional Tumble forward rear seats Black bumpers Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Diameter of tires: 15.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 58 L Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm Overall Width: 1,782 mm Rear Head Room: 994 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,039 L Gross vehicle weight: 1,959 kg Overall height: 1,682 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm Curb weight: 1,534 kg Front Head Room: 1,038 mm Overall Length: 4,537 mm

