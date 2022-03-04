$2,500+ tax & licensing
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
2004 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
258,962KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8627540
- Stock #: 23499W
- VIN: JHLRD78884C801216
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,962 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 258,962 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbag
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
AM/FM Stereo
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Chrome Grille
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Spare Tire Mount Location: Outside rear
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Intermittent front wipers
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Partial with storage
Interior air filtration
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Liftgate window: Flip-up
Wheel Width: 6
Wheel Diameter: 15
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Vehicle Emissions: LEV
Rear window remote window operation
Seatback storage: 2
Cassette player with auto-reverse
Rear door type: Conventional
Tumble forward rear seats
Black bumpers
Cloth/vinyl seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,435 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,049 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.9 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,445 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,360 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Front Hip Room: 1,385 mm
Overall Width: 1,782 mm
Rear Head Room: 994 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,039 L
Gross vehicle weight: 1,959 kg
Overall height: 1,682 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,000 mm
Curb weight: 1,534 kg
Front Head Room: 1,038 mm
Overall Length: 4,537 mm
