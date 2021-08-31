2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2004 Mercedes-Benz E320
Well kept and well maintained E320! Always garage kept
Luxurious and comfortable heated leather seats, power everything and unsurpassed ride quality. Super comfortable to drive
3.2L V6, 5 speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive - great for year round driving!
Clean CarFax - no accidents, super clean inside and out! Non-smoker vehicle
$10,900 + HST Certified
Warranty available!
