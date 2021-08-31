Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

Contact Seller
2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E320

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E320

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

  1. 7600207
  2. 7600207
  3. 7600207
  4. 7600207
  5. 7600207
  6. 7600207
  7. 7600207
  8. 7600207
  9. 7600207
  10. 7600207
  11. 7600207
  12. 7600207
  13. 7600207
  14. 7600207
  15. 7600207
  16. 7600207
  17. 7600207
  18. 7600207
  19. 7600207
  20. 7600207
  21. 7600207
Contact Seller

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7600207
  • Stock #: 0821-101
  • VIN: WDBUF82J44X119136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0821-101
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2004 Mercedes-Benz E320

Well kept and well maintained E320! Always garage kept

Luxurious and comfortable heated leather seats, power everything and unsurpassed ride quality. Super comfortable to drive

3.2L V6, 5 speed automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive - great for year round driving!

Clean CarFax - no accidents, super clean inside and out! Non-smoker vehicle

$10,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lee Valley Motors

2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 73,000 KM
$22,900 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Altima 2.5
 196,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
1974 Plymouth Road R...
 0 KM
$28,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

Call Dealer

705-561-XXXX

(click to show)

705-561-4980

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory