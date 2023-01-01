$1,000+ tax & licensing
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2005 Honda Civic
2005 Honda Civic
SEDAN SE
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$1,000
+ taxes & licensing
288,001KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10016298
- Stock #: N01PA333T1
- VIN: 2HGES16305H009454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 288,001 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 288,001 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.7L I4 16V MPFI SOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
The advertised price is for financing purchases only. All cash purchases will be subject to an additional surcharge of $2,501.00. This advertised price also does not include taxes and licensing fees.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured grille
Intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Plastic/rubber shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Power Options
Remote power door locks
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Convenience
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Cupholders: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Plastic/vinyl steering wheel trim
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
One 12V DC power outlet
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Mechanical remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 5.5
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Wheel Diameter: 14
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Diameter of tires: 14.0"
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 365 L
Overall Length: 4,455 mm
Overall Width: 1,715 mm
Overall height: 1,440 mm
Front Head Room: 1,010 mm
Rear Head Room: 946 mm
Rear Leg Room: 914 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,335 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,321 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,300 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,266 mm
Curb weight: 1,184 kg
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5