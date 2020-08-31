+ taxes & licensing
Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931
2005 Saturn Relay
Super mint condition Minivan!
3 rows of seating, 4 bucket seats and a bench in the rear - 7 passengers!
V6 engine front wheel drive, reliable powerplant!
Power windows, power locks, factory remote start
Storage bins in the cargo area, middle and rear seats removable
$5,900 + HST Certified
Warranty and Financing available!
