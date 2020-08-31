Menu
2005 Saturn Relay

177,000 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2005 Saturn Relay

2005 Saturn Relay

2005 Saturn Relay

Location

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

705-561-4980

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5789520
  VIN: 5GZDV03155D176274

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Burgundy
  Interior Colour Grey
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980
or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2005 Saturn Relay

Super mint condition Minivan!
3 rows of seating, 4 bucket seats and a bench in the rear - 7 passengers!
V6 engine front wheel drive, reliable powerplant!
Power windows, power locks, factory remote start
Storage bins in the cargo area, middle and rear seats removable

$5,900 + HST Certified

Warranty and Financing available!

Lee Valley Motors

Lee Valley Motors

2280 Celine St Unit 1, Sudbury, ON P3E 0C9

