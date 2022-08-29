$3,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,600
+ taxes & licensing
Palladino Honda
705-673-6733
2005 Toyota Camry
2005 Toyota Camry
Location
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
705-673-6733
$3,600
+ taxes & licensing
120,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9040669
- Stock #: BC0345W
- VIN: 4T1BE32K75U956856
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 120,000 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
AM/FM Stereo
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Independent Rear Suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Interior air filtration
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Strut rear suspension
4 door
Speed-proportional power steering
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Wheel Width: 6.5
Rear door type: Trunk
Three 12V DC power outlets
Mechanical remote trunk release
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Front Head Room: 996 mm
Wheelbase: 2,720 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,057 mm
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Max Cargo Capacity: 473 L
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,374 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Overall Length: 4,805 mm
Overall height: 1,490 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,382 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Palladino Honda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Palladino Honda
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5