Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

197,126 KM

Details Description Features

$800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$800

+ taxes & licensing

Palladino Honda

705-673-6733

Contact Seller
2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS - SELF CERTIFY -

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS - SELF CERTIFY -

Location

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

705-673-6733

  1. 6050799
  2. 6050799
  3. 6050799
  4. 6050799
  5. 6050799
  6. 6050799
  7. 6050799
  8. 6050799
  9. 6050799
  10. 6050799
Contact Seller

$800

+ taxes & licensing

197,126KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6050799
  • Stock #: BC0098W

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Self Certify vehicles have been traded in on the purchase of a newer vehicle at Palladino Honda. These vehicles have NOT been inspected for mechanical safety.This vehicle is being sold as-is , unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Palladino Honda

2015 Honda Accord Se...
 48,227 KM
$17,430 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 118,091 KM
$12,758 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Trax ...
 108,784 KM
$14,260 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

Palladino Honda

990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5

Call Dealer

705-673-XXXX

(click to show)

705-673-6733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory