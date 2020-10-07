2006 Chevrolet Cobalt

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Steering Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Convenience Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Additional Features Wheel Covers 2.2L DOHC SFI "ECOTEC" L4 ENGINE (STD)

