2006 Chevrolet Corvette

$32,300 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 1 5 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9203953

9203953 Stock #: 1-23964B

1-23964B VIN: 1G1YY36U665118677

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 142,151 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player XM SATELLITE RADIO Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 7 Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Exterior 2 door Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: Z Run flat tires Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Short and long arm front suspension Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Headlights off auto delay Cupholders: Front Floor mats: Carpet front Center Console: Full with locking storage Aluminum center console trim Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Short and long arm rear suspension Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features Radio data system Speed-proportional power steering Glass rear window Power convertible roof Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Door pockets: Driver and passenger Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Power remote trunk release Front sport seat In-Dash 6-disc CD player Rear door type: Trunk Vehicle Emissions: ULEV Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Aluminum dash trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Memorized Settings including steering wheel Wheel Width: 10 Transverse leaf front spring Transverse leaf rear spring Tires: Profile: 35 Type of tires: Run flat performance Clock: In-radio display Silver aluminum rims Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 285 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm Overall Width: 1,844 mm XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 963 mm Wheelbase: 2,685 mm Overall Length: 4,435 mm Max cargo capacity: 295 L Curb weight: 1,479 kg Overall height: 1,247 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

