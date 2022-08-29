$32,300+ tax & licensing
$32,300
+ taxes & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
Base
Location
990 Kingsway, Sudbury, ON P3B 2E5
142,151KM
Used
- Stock #: 1-23964B
- VIN: 1G1YY36U665118677
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 142,151 KM
Vehicle Description
This convertible has 142,151 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 170+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
MP3 Player
XM SATELLITE RADIO
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 door
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: Z
Run flat tires
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Headlights off auto delay
Cupholders: Front
Floor mats: Carpet front
Center Console: Full with locking storage
Aluminum center console trim
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm rear suspension
Audio system security
Leather shift knob trim
Radio data system
Speed-proportional power steering
Glass rear window
Power convertible roof
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Front sport seat
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Aluminum dash trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Memorized Settings including steering wheel
Wheel Width: 10
Transverse leaf front spring
Transverse leaf rear spring
Tires: Profile: 35
Type of tires: Run flat performance
Clock: In-radio display
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.6 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,361 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 285 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,403 mm
Overall Width: 1,844 mm
XM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 963 mm
Wheelbase: 2,685 mm
Overall Length: 4,435 mm
Max cargo capacity: 295 L
Curb weight: 1,479 kg
Overall height: 1,247 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
