2006 Chrysler 300
Base
171,771KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8820782
- Stock #: 23933W
- VIN: 2C3LA53G06H413321
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,771 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 171,771 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI SOHC engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.palladinohonda.com/finance/finance-application
Palladino Honda is your ultimate resource for all things Honda, especially for drivers in and around Sturgeon Falls, Elliot Lake, Espanola, Alban, and Little Current. Our dealership boasts a vast selection of high-class, top-quality Honda models, as well as expert financing advice and impeccable automotive service. These factors aren't what set us apart from other dealerships, though. Rather, our uncompromising customer service and professionalism make every experience unforgettable, and keeps drivers coming back.
Come by and check out our fleet of 180+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Sudbury. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: Analog
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Window grid antenna
4 door
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Fuel Capacity: 68 L
Rear Head Room: 965 mm
Tires: Width: 215 mm
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km
Max Cargo Capacity: 442 L
Wheelbase: 3,048 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Curb weight: 1,683 kg
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Overall Length: 4,999 mm
Overall Width: 1,882 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,450 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,419 mm
Overall height: 1,483 mm
Manual child safety locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
