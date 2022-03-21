2006 Chrysler 300

$4,000 + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 7 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8820782

8820782 Stock #: 23933W

23933W VIN: 2C3LA53G06H413321

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 171,771 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Black grille w/chrome surround Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: Analog Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Media / Nav / Comm Total Number of Speakers: 4 Window grid antenna Additional Features 4 door Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power remote trunk release Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Wheel Width: 7 Auxilliary transmission cooler Fuel Capacity: 68 L Rear Head Room: 965 mm Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Front Head Room: 983 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 12.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.1 L/100 km Max Cargo Capacity: 442 L Wheelbase: 3,048 mm Front Leg Room: 1,061 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,021 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,465 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Curb weight: 1,683 kg AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Length: 4,999 mm Overall Width: 1,882 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,508 mm Front Hip Room: 1,450 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,419 mm Overall height: 1,483 mm Manual child safety locks

