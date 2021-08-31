Menu
2006 Dodge Magnum

241,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Lee Valley Motors

705-561-4980

2006 Dodge Magnum

2006 Dodge Magnum

SXT

2006 Dodge Magnum

SXT

Location

Lee Valley Motors

1658 Regent St, Sudbury, ON P3E 3Z6

705-561-4980

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7600210
  • Stock #: 0621-120
  • VIN: 2D4FV47V96H488344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 0621-120
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Gilles: 705-561-4980 or Mary-Ann: 705-923-1931

2006 Dodge Magnum SXT

3.5L high output V6 engine, 5 speed automatic transmission, rear wheel drive

Spacious and comfortable wagon - loads of cargo space

Power windows, power locks, power mirrors, ice cold A/C

$6,900 + HST Certified

Warranty available !

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

